EU freezes some Mali army training over mercenary concerns

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says he has ordered the suspension of combat training for soldiers in Mali. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is demanding guarantees from the government there that the trainees will not be working with Russian mercenaries. The 27-nation bloc has been training the Mali armed forces since 2013. It had planned to continue to do so despite the severe instability and political upheaval that has wracked the country, including two recent military coups. But the EU is deeply concerned that the junta is cozying up to Wagner Group mercenaries. Borrell said Monday that the EU should only “maintain training activities that are not directly related to training Malian troops in military combat.”