Divide at UN over naming Russia aid resolution for Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France and Mexico are pressing U.N. members to mention Russia’s invasion in a resolution on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. But South Africa is arguing against that approach, saying that inserting political issues may block consensus on helping civilians. A French-Mexican draft resolution expected to be voted on this week in the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly makes clear that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is responsible for its humanitarian crisis. A rival South African draft resolution circulated late Monday makes no mention of Russia, referring instead to “all parties.”