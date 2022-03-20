UK-US dual citizen returned to prison in Iran after furlough

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A dual British-U.S. national temporarily released from prison last week as part of a deal between Iran and the United Kingdom has been taken back into custody. Iranian prison officials let the long-held 66-year-old environmentalist, Morad Tahbaz, leave jail on a furlough last Wednesday, the same day as two high-profile British citizens who had been detained in Iran for more than five years were freed and flown home to Britain. But his lawyer told The Associated Press on Sunday that barely two days after Tahbaz left jail and headed to his family’s Tehran home, Iranian security forces forced him to return to the notorious Evin Prison.