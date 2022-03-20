Japan’s PM visits Cambodia, also one of China’s key partners

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in Cambodia for talks with his counterpart, Hun Sen, to deepen relations with one of the Southeast Asia’s closest partners of both China and Japan. Officials say Kishida and Hun Sen are discussing cooperation covering trade and investment, education, infrastructure, defense and security, and the post-pandemic recovery. After China, Japan is Cambodia’s largest donor and has funded the construction of bridges, roads, the main port and clean water and sewage systems. But Japan and the U.S. also share concerns over China’s growing military assertiveness in the region. In Cambodia, those concerns has been recently focused on China’s construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base and the potential for its military to have future basing rights.