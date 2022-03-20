Informant back for testimony in Michigan governor plot trial

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

An FBI informant is returning to the witness chair in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors heard hours of testimony Friday from Dan Chappel, who wore a secret recording device while spending months with the group in 2020. Many of those recordings were played last week in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Defense lawyers will cross-examine Chappel. They claim the government entrapped the men to come up with the plot. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy.