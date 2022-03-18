Putin rallies behind troops while lethal fire rains down

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally to lavish praise on his Russian forces. Russia’s president addressed the packed Moscow stadium Friday, saying the Kremlin’s troops fought “shoulder to shoulder” and supported each other. The rally was surrounded by suspicions it was a Kremlin-manufactured display of patriotism. It happened as Russia has faced heavier-than-expected losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home. Ukrainian’s president accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe.” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are blockading the largest cities with the goal of pressuring Ukrainians to cooperate. He says the Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities.