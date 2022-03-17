Trevor Noah says Grammys can entertain, tackle world issues

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards is a festive vibe celebrating music’s best, but host Trevor Noah says the show may touch on some serious topics such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. He believes some music artists will express their thoughts on Ukraine along with other meaningful topics that are “close to their hearts.” The comedian who regularly hosts “The Daily Show” says his show’s coverage has primarily focused on Ukraine, so he’s looking forward to an entertaining night at the Grammys — a place where world issues can be acknowledged as well. Noah returns for his second hosting stint at the Grammys, which airs live from Las Vegas April 3 on CBS and Paramount+.