Hot spring forecast: Drought deepens in West, flooding ebbs

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

U.S. government forecasters see a hot spring for much of the nation with drought in the West likely deepening. The West is in the midst of a record-shattering megadrought and forecasters see it continuing. Climate change is a factor. So is La Nina, a natural periodic weather pattern. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s spring outlook forecasts hotter than normal weather for 43 states this April, May and June. It should be wetter around the Great Lakes but drier for much of the West. Flood risk for central and eastern states is lower than normal.