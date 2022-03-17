Germany mulls COVID-19 vaccine mandate, easing restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers in Germany are debating a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate as the country hit a new record for the number of newly confirmed cases. Still, some government officials are championing an easing of restrictions. The country’s disease control agency on Thursday reported 294,931 new cases in the previous 24 hours and 278 COVID-related deaths. A decision on making vaccination compulsory for all adults isn’t expected for several weeks. The infection rate in Germany remains far higher than in many neighboring countries, but government officials are defending plans to let some of the Germany’s restrictions expire on Sunday. Finance Minister Christian Lindner told public broadcaster ARD this would be “a step toward normality.”