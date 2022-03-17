EXPLAINER: Ex-Honduras president step closer to extradition

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Honduras has ruled that former President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. The decision came a month after police arrested Hernández at his home at the request of the U.S. government. Suddenly, the chance of seeing Hernández in a U.S. courtroom seems high. HIs lawyers have three days to file an appeal that will be heard by the full Supreme Court of Justice. Its decision could come within days and extradition would follow almost immediately if approved.