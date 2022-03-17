Christians find unity in restoring holiest Jerusalem church

By AREEJ HAZBOUN and JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The three Christian communities that have uneasily shared their holiest site for centuries are embarking on a project to restore the ancient stone floor of the Jerusalem basilica. The project includes an excavation that could shed light on the rich history of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City. It’s built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died and rose again. The project marks a further improvement of ties among the Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Armenian Apostolic churches. In the past, they have come to blows over the site, which they share with three other denominations under a delicate 19th century arrangement.