Candy Crush Saga among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced Thursday the finalists being considered for induction later this year. Twelve games are being considered. They include: Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Minesweeper. Also in the running are: Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, Sid Meier’s Civilization and Words with Friends. The winners will be inducted May 5 following voting by an international committee and the public. Fans can vote online as part of a Player’s Choice Ballot. The World Video Game Hall of Fame is located inside The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.