Biden to call China’s Xi to discuss Russia, economic issues

Associated Press

President Joe Biden will speak Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing economic competition between the two countries and Russia’s war against Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the upcoming phone call is “part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication” between the United States and China. The call follows an intense seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.