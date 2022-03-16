European leaders return safely after Kyiv visit amid attacks

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have safely returned to Poland after a visit to the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The visit was meant to show support for Ukraine as it faces the Russian military onslaught. The leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convey that Ukraine is not alone as well as support for the nation’s aspirations to join the European Union. The leaders went ahead with the hours-long train trip despite concerns about the security risks of traveling in a war zone. A Polish government spokesman said Wednesday that they had returned safely to Poland.