Chinese operative accused in plot to undermine US candidate

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Chinese operative sought to undermine the congressional candidacy of a Chinese dissident in New York, including by seeking to uncover or even manufacture derogatory information that would cause him to lose the race. The operative, identified as Qiming Li, is accused in a federal complaint of having contacted a private investigator seeking nformation about the candidate’s phone number, address and vehicle. He later asked the investigator to “dig up things from 1989 to now” in search of flaws against the candidate, such as a potential extramarital affair, interest in child pornography or sexual harassment allegations.