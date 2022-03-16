1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one of two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died. The Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs said Wednesday that 35-year-old Dominique “Dom” Calata died following Tuesday’s shootout in Spanaway. The News Tribune reports Calata was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma after the shooting. He had been with the sheriff’s department for more than six years. The other deputy was identified as 45-year-old Rich Scaniffe. He was in serious condition after undergoing surgery but is expected to survive. The suspect was killed in the shootout.