Plea discussions launched in stalled 9/11 case at Guantanamo

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors have initiated discussions on a potential plea agreement to resolve the long-stalled case of five men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, charged with planning and providing assistance for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Some relatives of people killed in the attacks were notified Tuesday that the prosecution approached lawyers for the defendants offering to discuss plea deals that would include removing the death penalty as a potential sentence. That’s a significant development in a case that has been mired in pre-trial litigation at the U.S. base in Cuba for nearly a decade.