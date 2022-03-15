No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says she won’t issue charges against two police officers involved in the shooting deaths of a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man in two highly charged cases. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the officers in the deaths of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez. The two shootings occurred within weeks of each other. The city released video in both cases that showed foot pursuits preceded both shootings and both suspects appeared to have handguns prior to the shootings.