More than 100 civilians killed in Mali in recent months

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — An international rights organizations says more than 107 civilians have been killed in recent months in Mali in attacks by Mali’s army and jihadist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Human Rights Watch says that among the civilians killed since December 2021, Mali’s soldiers have been responsible for at least 71 of the deaths. Mali’s army has contested some of the report, while adding that it is investigating a number of the attacks and allegations. The army has been accused of abuses against civilians in southwest and central Mali as soldiers try to stem violence from jihadist fighters who have been staging attacks for nearly a decade.