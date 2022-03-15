Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia have arrested a man wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Officers early Tuesday found 60-year-old Gary Cabana sleeping on a bench at a bus terminal. He was suspected of setting a fire at a hotel in Philadelphia on Monday. Police in New York say he was the man who leaped a reception desk and stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct. The employees were in stable condition. The museum is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions.