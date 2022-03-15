Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security officials announced a ten-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country. That includes disarming some 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the far right poses the biggest extremist threat to democracy in Germany and said authorities would seek to tackle the issue through prevention and tough measures. She said this includes targeting financial flows that benefit such groups, including merchandising businesses, music festivals and martial arts events. Faeser said an emphasis will also be put on rooting out extremists who work in government agencies, including the security forces.