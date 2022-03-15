Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test. Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.” Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.