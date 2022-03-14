Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The leader of Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Somaliland urged the international community to recognize his territory’s quest for independence, saying negotiations with Somalia had failed. Muse Bihi Abdi charged that in a decade of talks “Somalia has demonstrated a complete lack of interest in meaningful dialogue,” pushing Somaliland to press ahead with its quest for international recognition as an independent country. “Dialogue has failed to achieve its objectives,” he said on Monday at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, the conservative policy think tank based in Washington.