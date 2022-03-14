Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on ‘The Hours’

By MIKE SILVERMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Renee Fleming is returning to the Metropolitan Opera in a new work whose subject will be familiar to readers and cinephiles. Fleming will star as Clarissa Vaughn in an adaptation of “The Hours,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Michael Cunningham that was turned into the film starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. Fleming helped persuade Met Opera head Peter Gelb to commission the new piece by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Greg Pierce. It will debut Friday in a concert performance in Philadelphia with Met conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin and fully staged performances are set for New York in fall 2022. “The Hours” creators say opera is a prime way to tell the story of three women from different time periods.