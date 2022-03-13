Greek PM in Istanbul to hold talks with President Erdogan

ISTANBUL (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has kicked off his visit to Istanbul by attending a service for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Turkey to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a rare meeting between the neighbors who have been at odds over maritime and energy issues, the status of Aegean islands and migration. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral and international relations as well as the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War, the Turkish presidency’s communications directorate said.