Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — For decades, Black residents have been leaving some of the nation’s largest cities while suburbs have seen Black population growth. The 2020 U.S. census shows these trends have spread to more areas. The changes have been particularly notable in Chicago. The city gained population overall but lost 85,000 Black residents — more than any other U.S. city after Detroit. Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood alone lost roughly 1,600 Black residents in an area of less than 1 square mile. Businesses are struggling and boarded up homes are common. Meanwhile, 13 miles away along the Indiana border, suburban Lansing has seen a roughly 50% increase in Black population.