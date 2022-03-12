Man injures 3 police, is killed after attack in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French authorities say a man with a knife injured three police officers in the southern city of Marseille and was killed by police after repeatedly ignoring warning shots. The reason for Saturday’s attack was unclear. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described a “violent attack with a blade.” He said the attacker was not know to police and had no police record. He said the officers tried various ways to warn him that didn’t work, and “then they opened fire and stopped him.” City officials at the scene said three officers were injured and one was hospitalized.