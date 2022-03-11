Whitmer kidnapping trial symbol of discord in west Michigan

By JOHN FLESHER

Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are on trial in a federal courthouse named for Gerald R. Ford, the former president known for moderation and bridge-building. It’s a jarring contrast that reflects a growing political and cultural divide across the U.S. Anger and intense partisanship are showing up in western and northern Michigan, where the trial’s jury members live. The region includes Grand Rapids, which Ford represented in Congress, plus farms, small towns and the Lake Michigan coast. Historically, the area has been known for Midwestern congeniality and mild-mannered leaders. But it has been torn by clashes over guns, race and the pandemic restrictions that prosecutors say inspired the plot against Whitmer.