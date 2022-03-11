Red Cross official asks world not to ‘shift’ away from Yemen

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world must not shift its attention from the plight of those living through the yearslong war in Yemen. That was the plea Friday by Katharina Ritz, the International Committee of the Red Cross’ head of delegation in Yemen. Ritz spoke to The Associated Press and urged continued aid for the Middle East’s poorest nation as the war in Ukraine grabs the world’s attention. Ritz also said discussions continue over possible future prisoner swaps between the Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the country’s exile government.