Prosecutors, defense seek new look at ‘Serial’ evidence

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore prosecutors and attorneys for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial” are seeking a new look at the case. The Baltimore Sun reports that prosecutors signed on to a motion Thursday that asks a judge to order a retest of some evidence in the case against Adnan Syed. The two sides agreed the Baltimore City Police Lab should retest certain items collected as evidence in the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee using DNA technology that wasn’t available for Syed’s trials. Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high-school classmates who had dated.