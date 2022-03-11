Minneapolis cop seeks dismissal of charges in fatal pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has asked a judge to dismiss charges that he killed a man during a high-speed chase, saying the pursuit was justified. Prosecutors charged Brian Cummings in October with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in the July death of Leneal Frazier. He was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who shot the cellphone video of George Floyd’s death. Authorities say Cummings was pursuing suspected robbers when he collided with Leneal Frazier’s SUV. Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett argues in the dismissal motion that the pursuit was consistent with the police department’s policies and prosecutors have singled out Cummings. Prosecutors said Friday they will file a written response in court.