Ex-police chief guilty of child rape first reported in 2012

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

A former police chief has been convicted of raping a child in abuse the victim says started when she was 4 and occurred hundreds of times over the following years. Former Weissport Police Chief Brent Robert Getz was convicted Thursday in Pennsylvania’s Carbon County and sent to jail. The girl was 11 when she first disclosed in 2012 that she was being abused. It took seven years for charges to be filed. A message seeking comment was left for a lawyer for the 30-year-old Getz. Codefendant Gregory Wagner Jr. pleaded guilty to child rape in 2020 and agreed to testify against Getz. Both men await sentencing.