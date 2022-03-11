EU to boost military support to Kyiv, mulling new sanctions

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — The European Union says it will continue applying pressure on Russia by devising a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine while stepping up military support for Kyiv. The EU’s top diplomat said EU leaders taking part in a two-day summit outside Paris have agreed to inject an extra 500 million euros into the fund for military aid to Ukraine, as Russia widens its military offensive.