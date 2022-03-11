Brazil detects record Amazon deforestation in Jan. and Feb.

By DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Satellite alerts of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon in February were the highest for that month in seven years of recordkeeping. Friday’s report follows data last month that showed a similar record. January and February are among the months that register the least amount of deforestation, paling in comparison to levels seen in the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months. Still, some argue the uptick could be a worrisome sign for months to come, with loggers and legislators eager to make headway before a possible handover of presidential power next January.