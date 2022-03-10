Twice-convicted killer, 83, charged in dismembered body case

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An 83-year-old ex-convict who spent decades behind bars for killing two women is now a suspect in the dismemberment of a Brooklyn woman. The suspect identified by authorities as Harvey Marcelin was arrested in New York City last week on a charge of concealing a human corpse after being recorded on surveillance video abandoning a bag containing the woman’s torso. Investigators have not publicly identified the victim. Murder charges could be filed if the death is ruled a homicide. Marcelin’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone call. Marcelin served more than 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a girlfriend, got out, then spent another three decades behind bars for killing a second woman. Marcelin was paroled in 2019.