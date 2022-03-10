Superseding indictment filed against top Baltimore attorney

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Baltimore’s top prosecutor over charges that she made false statements on financial documents to take money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that the changes add details that werent’in the original indictment against Marilyn Mosby. Prosecutors said they would have no additional comment. On Jan. 13, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home and a condominium in Florida. Mosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges