By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge handling the case of a lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during its probe into 2016 Russian election interference is reminding attorneys that their legal filings are under a “microscope.” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper says he is the only audience that should matter to them. The comments from Cooper are in response to a legal filing last month from prosecutors for special counsel John Durham. It sparked a furor in conservative media circles and led former President Donald Trump to falsely claim he had been spied on while in the White House. Cooper says the filing created a “sideshow.”