ASEAN members say summit with US is being rescheduled

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian and Indonesian officials say the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is seeking to reschedule a summit meeting of its leaders with U.S. President Joe Biden. An Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the proposed March 28-29 dates for the special summit in Washington would not allow all heads of government to attend. He says Indonesia is still seeking a suitable date for all parties. ASEAN members have been at odds with each other over the crisis in Myanmar, which has been wracked by violent unrest since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.