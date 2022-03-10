Alabama won’t require background checks for concealed guns

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will become the latest state to allow people to carry concealed handguns without first undergoing a background check and getting a state permit. Legislators on Thursday gave final approval to legislation ending the requirement to get a state permit to carry a loaded handgun concealed under clothes, in a bag or in a car. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey quickly signed the measure into law. The permitless carry proposal is championed by gun rights advocates who argue people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun. But state sheriffs said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.