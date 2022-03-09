MiGs for Ukraine: Who will send them — and how?

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An awkward dispute between the United States and NATO ally Poland is casting doubt on Ukraine’s hopes to obtain the MiG fighter jets it says it needs to defend against Russia’s invasion. No one wants to stand out alone behind a decision on the planes, which could invite Russian retaliation. Vice President Kamala Harris is arriving in Warsaw late Wednesday to try and work something out. And Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley are consulting with their Polish counterparts. Ukraine wants more than two dozen Soviet-made fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots are trained on.