EXPLAINER: What charges did Jussie Smollett face at trial?

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The legal saga surrounding Jussie Smollett’s claim in 2019 that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago culminates Thursday in his sentencing. It follows a trial in December that concluded with a jury convicting him on five counts of disorderly conduct. Smollett was acquitted on a sixth count. Initial charges brought in February 2019 that accused the former “Empire” actor of faking the assault were soon after tossed. But a new indictment was filed in February 2020 after a special prosecutor looked into the case. Smollett was charged under Illinois’ disorderly conduct statute, which encompasses a wide range of offenses.