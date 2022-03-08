Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to limit insulin costs for people with diabetes is getting a new push in the Senate. Democrats say they want to move quickly, but they’ll need Republican support to get anything through an evenly divided chamber. And they’re not there yet. Curbs on insulin costs have the backing of President Joe Biden and before that enjoyed support from his predecessor Donald Trump. The goal reemerged this week after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote colleagues that “negotiations are underway with Senate Republicans on legislation to lower the cost of insulin.” Democrats want to regain momentum on drug costs that was lost after Biden’s domestic agenda stalled.