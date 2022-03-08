Bob Dylan book on ‘Modern Song’ to come out in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” will be his first release of new material since the acclaimed memoir “Chronicles, Volume One” was published in 2004. Simon & Schuster says though the essays are “ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition.” The new book is scheduled for Nov. 8. The 80-year-old singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016 and has continued to tour and record, his most recent album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” was released in 2020.