‘River Dave’ a no-show in court on trespassing charge

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former hermit in New Hampshire who is charged with trespassing on the wooded property he made his home for 27 years didn’t show up for his arraignment. A prosecutor said Monday the state of New Hampshire has had no contact with 81-year-old David Lidstone on the misdemeanor charge. No lawyer was listed for him and he did not respond to phone messages. Lidstone is known as “River Dave.” He had been living in a shed on the property after his rustic cabin burned down over the summer.