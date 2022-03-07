Pamela Anderson set to make her Broadway debut in ‘Chicago’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the planet’s biggest celebrities will play a woman desperately craving fame when Pamela Anderson makes her Broadway debut next month in the musical “Chicago.” The Associated Press has learned that Anderson will play Roxie Hart from April 12-June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre, a remarkable union of one of the most recognizable sex icons of the last few decades with a show that skewers celebrity. There’s been renewed interest in Anderson’s life story thanks to the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy.” Anderson also this month announced that a new authorized documentary about her life is coming from Netflix.