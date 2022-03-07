Indiana boy rescued after getting stuck in tree rescuing cat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue. The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Saturday afternoon when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the teen had no trouble climbing the tree, but couldn’t get down. Firefighting crews used a rope system to lower the boy safely to the ground. The cat’s owner ended up hiring a private company to retrieve the feline from the tree.