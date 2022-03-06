EXPLAINER: Why Israel is mediating between Russia, Ukraine

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is assuming the unlikely role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine with his surprise visit to Moscow. Naftali Bennett positioned Israel in an uncomfortable middle ground between Russia and Ukraine in the lead up to the war, creating a launching pad from which to emerge as a player in diplomatic efforts. But wading into international mediation in the midst of war could be a minefield for Israel. It relies on its ties with the Kremlin for security coordination in Syria. And with Moscow sitting at the negotiating table with Iran over its nuclear program, Israel cannot afford to anger President Vladimir Putin.