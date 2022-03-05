Russian invasion reorders West’s calculations on cost of war

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not long after winding down 20 years of war, President Joe Biden now finds the United States entrenched in a conflict in Ukraine. And even without sending in U.S. troop, this is a war that could have a more far-reaching effect on the lives of a larger cross-section of Americans than Afghanistan or Iraq ever did. While Biden promises there will be no American forces on the ground in Ukraine, he’s acknowledged the war waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin could have real impact on Americans’ pocketbooks. In Washington and European capitals, there are signs that the resolve to confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the willingness to take on some economic pain in the process are growing.