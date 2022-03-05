Mariupol Diary: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine city

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — In the first week of war in Ukraine, the country’s southern port city of Mariupol saw shelling, the heartbreaking deaths of children, and the hope of new births. Associated Press journalists captured harrowing moments unfolding in the Azov Sea city as the battle knocked out electricity and phone lines, making it that much harder to help the wounded. Russia has made big gains on the ground in the south in an apparent bid to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea. The Russian Defense Ministry announced a temporary cease-fire in Mariupol and another city on Saturday to give civilians time to escape.