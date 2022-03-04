White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing pushback from the White House and all corners of Washington after calling for the assassination of President Vladimir Putin by the Russian people. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that is “not the position of the United States government.” Graham, who is a former Air Force lawyer and longtime defense hawk, tweeted on Thursday evening that “the only people who can fix this” are the Russian people. Graham tweeted that “the only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”